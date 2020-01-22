Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matthysse-Kuiper-DeGraaf Funeral Directors
4145 Chicago Drive SW
Grandville, MI 49418-1203
(616) 534-8656
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walkerville Wesleyan Church
144 S. Hamon
Walkerville, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Walkerville Wesleyan Church
144 S. Hamon
Walkerville, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emery Draggoo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emery Lou Draggoo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emery Lou Draggoo Obituary
Emery Lou Draggoo

Walkervillle

Emery Lou Draggoo, 83, of Walkerville, passed away surrounded by his family Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Darryll and Glen Draggoo; and his grandson, Gary Lee Ogreen III.

Emery was a loving dad and grandpa who was blessed with a great sense of humor. He had a strong work ethic and could fix anything. Emery retired from Teledyne Continental Motors after 35 years of faithful service. He also was the former owner of Draggoo Equipment and Hardware for many years. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Lester and Elizabeth Draggoo, Frankie and David Swenor, Carlene and Keith Marston, Jeanette Ogreen, Myrl and Karen Draggoo; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lawain and Don Butterfield, Verla and Jerry Frick, Clayton and Marilyn Draggoo, Keith and Jackie Draggoo, Marilyn and Roger Warmuskerken; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m. at Walkerville Wesleyan Church, 144 S. Hamon, Walkerville, MI 49459 with Chaplain Michael DeWitt officiating. Interment in Colfax Township Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Spectrum Health Hospice. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matthysse-Kuiper-DeGraaf Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -