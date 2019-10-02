Home

Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Ethel Yvonne "Bonnie" Daggett


1936 - 2019
Ethel Yvonne "Bonnie" Daggett Obituary
Ethel "Bonnie" Yvonne Daggett passed peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Pentwater. Bonnie was born April 24, 1936, in Atlanta, Michigan.

She was blanketed in the love and support of her family, friends and community. The love she reaped was sewn in her decades of devoted service to Pentwater. From lunch lady to EMT to youth group leader, there was not a single person who was not blessed to know Bonnie. When you were hungry, she would feed you. On what could be the worst day of your life she would hold your hand and whisper nothing but resolute love to you. Dedicated, dynamic and devilishly stubborn.

Her determination lives on in the lives of her children, Roger (Cindy) Rittenhouse, Richard (Carmen) Barrett, Tammy (Mark) Daggett-Bailey. She is survived by two brothers, James and Leroy Glover, many grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.

She was preceded in death by husband Lewis Daggett; sons Clinton, David and Dennis Barrett, sisters Alberta and Helen.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 12 p.m. until the time of the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
