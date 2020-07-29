Ethelyn Morningstar
Shelby
Ethelyn Morningstar, 96, of Shelby, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at home. She was born Feb. 29, 1924 in Hart, the daughter of Garrett and Rose (Ingalls) Plescher.
Ethelyn was raised in the Hesperia area. She moved to Shelby at the beginning of high school and graduated from Shelby High School with the Class of 1943. Ethelyn worked as a "Rosey the Riveter" in Whitehall, contributing to the war effort after high school.
She was talented in the arts as a poet, artist and storyteller. She also was a seamstress and upholsterer. She enjoyed her flower garden, arranging flowers and making wreathes. She was employed at the Shelby Department Store for many years.
She married Patrick Morningstar Dec. 26, 1943. She was a founding member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Shelby. Patrick preceded her in death May 16, 2018.
She is survived by her daughters, Penny Morningstar-Butler and husband, Robert Butler, Michele Morningstar, Robin Morningstar and Patricia Mahn and husband, Mark Mahn; grandchildren, Joseph Brigham, Jeff Brigham, Stephanie (Todd) Godfrey, Danielle Forbear, Travis (Rebecca) Forbear, Terrah (Kevin) Schmieding, Celeste (Chris) Jablonski, Molly Morningstar-Bertrand and husband, Matthew Bertrand, Zachary Downer (and Amanda), Mark Adam (Cheryl) Mahn, Dominic Mahn and Steven Mahn; and nine great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, Ethelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Edith Mead; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation was scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 10 a.m. until the funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Montague with Father Peter Omogo as celebrant. Interment in Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby. Please consider one of Ethelyn's favorite charities as a memorial: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
There will be a life celebration for Ethelyn at a later date after COVID restrictions are lifted. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.