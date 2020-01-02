Home

Eva M. (Lohmeyer) Near


1921 - 2019
Eva M. (Lohmeyer) Near Obituary
Eva M. Near

Shelby

Eva M. Near, 98, of Shelby, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility in Hart. She was born April 4, 1921 in Rothbury to Albert and Mary (Whelan) Lohmeyer. Eva lived in Oceana County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Emil Tietz, Kenneth Atherton and Clifford Near. Eva had worked at New Era Canning Company for 12 years and retired from Kysor of Cadillac in Rothbury where she had also been employed for 12 years. She was a member of Shelby United Methodist Church. Eva had a green thumb and especially enjoyed growing dahlias in her garden. She loved spending as much time as possible outside taking care of her yard and garden. She also enjoyed baking bread and giving it to her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Gene) Barrs and Leah (Paul) Heyse; her grandchildren, Mark (Kriss) Barrs and Melissa (Christopher) Chosay; and her great-grandchildren, Seth (Jessi) Barrs, Walker (Hanna) Barrs, Sebastion Chosay, Gage Chosay and Jack Chosay. Besides her husbands, Eva was also preceded in death by her parents; her son, Gene Tietz; her granddaughter, Lynn Barrs; and her siblings, Carl, Hugh, Julius, John and Russell Lohmeyer, infant, Julianna Lohmeyer, Minnie Berry, Martha Grundy, Emma Rice and Nita Goodman.

Visitation was Monday, Dec. 30, 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby with Pastor Anne Riegler officiating. Interment in Otto Township Cemetery. Please consider Shelby United Methodist Church, 68 E. Third St., Shelby, MI 49455 as a memorial. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, 2020
