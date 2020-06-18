Evelyn Kokx
1937 - 2020
Evelyn Kokx

Pentwater

Our mother, Evelyn Kokx, 83, of Pentwater, Mich., left us unexpectedly June 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Max Kokx, in 2015 as well as by her parents Pearl (Ezdebski) Winczewski and Alex Winczewski.

Surviving family members include sons, Roger Kokx (Tami) and Ken Kokx (Karyn), both of Hart; and daughters, Ann Kokx-Templet (Don) of Montgomery, Texas and Laura Cavanaugh (Carey) of Lexington, Ky. Seven grandchildren mourn her passing, Andrew Kokx, Nathan Kokx, Lauren (Zach) Miedema, Ryan Templet, Alyssa Templet, Chase Cavanaugh, Keith Cavanaugh and great-grandson Kolton Miedema, as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her sister, Rose Alice (Robert) Huber of Ludington.

Evelyn was born and raised in Ludington, MIich. She attended St. Stanislaus School and graduated from Ludington High School where she began a lifelong relationship with music and earned the "All around Senior" award. Throughout her adult life, many area families came to rely on her musical talents to help celebrate life's milestones, whether weddings, funerals or Sunday morning mass at St. Joseph's Church in Weare. And if you did not have the privilege of hearing her sing, you may have seen her outstanding flower displays in front of her homes in Hart and Pentwater.

Working side by side with Max and their children, she took on all the roles that built their successful farm business, from keeping the books to manning the roadside asparagus stand or pumpkin pile. She tirelessly promoted Michigan agriculture, both asparagus and tart cherries.

They enjoyed spending their winters on Hutchinson Island in Florida.

Because of the current public health situation, a funeral mass will not be at this time, but will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
Roger, Tami, Andrew, and Nathan, our condolences on Evelyn's passing. May your precious memories help to ease your pain now and in the years to come. She was a beautiful lady. You're in our thoughts and prayers.
Judie and Mike McGovern
Friend
June 16, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Aunt Evelyn's unexpected passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family members. May all your wonderful memories last FOREVER.
Mona Johnson
Family
June 16, 2020
Thank you Mrs Kokx for all the music you provided for funerals when I owned the funeral homes. May God grant you eternal rest.
Brad King
Friend
June 16, 2020
Roger, sorry about your loss.
Tim DeVos

June 16, 2020
To all of Evelyn's family, I wish to express my siincere sympathy. I purchased lots of asparagus at the roadside stand. Laura, Mary always enjoyed going to your house. Your mother was a gracious host. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Ruth Watkins
June 15, 2020
We were Evelyns neighbors and will miss her very much. I just had coffee with her on Monday morning. She was eager for her appointment at Remers to get her cataracts taken care of such a shock that she was gone in a blink of an eye.
Jack and Cathy Ortman.
Jack and Cathy Ortman
Friend
June 15, 2020
Cousin Evelyn was the vocalist at our wedding. One of the great Christmas memories and traditions was hearing her sing "Oh Holy Night" at Midnight Mass each year. She will always be remembered fondly.
Vince Greiner
Neighbor
June 15, 2020
Our condolences to the families of Evelyn and Max. They both are missed.
Jan and Ron Gooding
Neighbor
June 14, 2020
We are sending our condolences to all of Evelyn's family.
She has now joined the heavenly choir.
Marsha (Littiebrant) and Frank Davis
Marsha Davis
Family
June 13, 2020
Our sympathy to the Kokx family and to all who knew and loved Evelyn. The gardens in Heaven will enjoy a bit more beauty.
Julie VanBergen
Friend
June 12, 2020
Sending our condolences to the Kokx family and friends .We have enjoyed being neighbors to both Max and Evelyn on Pentwater lake for many summers and always enjoyed our visits with them. Evelyn always worked so hard at maintaining her beautiful flowers which I enjoyed so much. I can remember both her and Max dropping off fresh peaches, cherries and vegetables. We spent many wonderful Sundays going for a boat ride and of coarse having Evelyns Bloody Marys. We will miss seeing her but know that she is in a better place . Rest In Peace dear friend.
Richard & Sandra McDonald
Neighbor
June 12, 2020
What a wonderful friend...love and blessings to the family and friends....
Marjorie Peterson
June 10, 2020
I am in shock.Don't know what to say , Everyone knew Evelyn, and loved her. She was an "everythingWoman" Can't think of anything she wasn't into and good at. Guess God needed her in heaven worse than we all needed her here . RI P , Evelyn,You will be missed
Ruth Glover
Friend
June 10, 2020
Her voice is silenced here but will resound in the heavenly choir.
Rogene Lathouwers
Friend
