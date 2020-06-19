Our mother Evelyn Kokx, 83, of Pentwater left us unexpectedly on June 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Max Kokx, in 2015 as well as by her parents Pearl (Ezdebski) Winczewski and Alex Winczewski.



Surviving family members include sons Roger Kokx (Tami) and Ken Kokx (Karyn), both of Hart, and daughters Ann Kokx-Templet (Don) of Montgomery, Texas, and Laura Cavanaugh (Carey) of Lexington, Kentucky. Seven grandchildren mourn her passing: Andrew Kokx, Nathan Kokx, Lauren (Zach) Miedema, Ryan Templet, Alyssa Templet, Chase Cavanaugh, Keith Cavanaugh and great-grandson Kolton Miedema, as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her sister, Rose Alice (Robert) Huber of Ludington.



Evelyn was born and raised in Ludington. She attended St. Stanislaus School and graduated from Ludington High School, where she began a lifelong relationship with music and earned the "All-Around Senior" award. Throughout her adult life, many area families came to rely on her musical talents to help celebrate life's milestones, whether weddings, funerals or Sunday morning mass at St. Joseph's church in Weare. And if you did not have the privilege of hearing her sing, you may have seen her outstanding flower displays in front of her homes in Hart and Pentwater.



Working side by side with Max and their children, she took on all the roles that built their successful farm business, from keeping the books to manning the roadside asparagus stand or pumpkin pile. She tirelessly promoted Michigan agriculture, both asparagus and tart cherries.



They enjoyed spending their winters on Hutchinson Island in Florida.



Because of the current public health situation, a funeral mass will not be held at this time, but will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420.

