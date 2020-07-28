1/1
Faith Mae Figgins
Faith Mae (Phillion) Figgins, age 59, of Fountain, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home.
Faith Phillion was born on May 12, 1961 in Ludington, the daughter of Patricia (Cole) and Phillip Phillion. She graduated from Mason County Eastern with the class of 1979. Faith was employed by Zack's Truck Stop in Scottville where she met and fell in love with her beloved Michael Figgins. They were married on September 24, 2005 and lived a wonderful life together until his passing in 2009.
Many people may know Faith from her many years waitressing and then owning Country Critters Café in Walhalla. To have met her was to love her. Faith saw the best in everyone she met. She encouraged and advised many to not only be their best self, but to stay true to themselves.
Faith enjoyed fishing, arts and crafts, mushrooming, friendship, and laughter. Many people throughout the area have one (or several) of her cutting and sprouts from her beloved house plants.
Faith will be missed by those who survive her: daughter, Ashley (Joshua Dorr) Figgins; son, Michael (Erica) Figgins Jr.; grandchildren, Brayden Figgins-Newton, Gunnar Dorr, Tucker Dorr, Emma Figgins, Hope Mae Figgins; sisters, Tamera (Chris) Dupy; Kimberly (Mike Powell) Englebrecht; nieces, Amy Hendrickson, Jessica Phillion, Brooke Englebrecht, Mackenzie Bergey; and many great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and multiple cousins, and so many friends she considered family.
Besides her parents and husband, Faith was preceded in death by her brothers, Phillip (Moon) Phillion Jr., Randy Phillion, and Ricky Phillion.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 2-4 pm at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A graveside service and memorial luncheon will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family: Ashley Figgins, or at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
