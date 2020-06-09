Floyd Jay 'Bud' Fitch Jr.
Floyd Jay Fitch, Jr., "Bud" to everyone who knew him. He came into this world Feb. 7, 1931 in Ionia, Mich., the third child of Floyd Jay Fitch, Sr. and Virginia Rae Cyphert-Fitch. Bud was the middle child of six. His parents, three brothers and two sisters have preceded him in death.
Bud enlisted in the Army and proudly served three years in Korea. Upon his return, he studied at Central Michigan University. He met Patricia Ann Eddy, and they were married Dec. 21, 1953 in Muskegon, Mich. During their years in Mt. Pleasant, they had a daughter and a son. Continuing his education at Michigan State University, Bud earned his Master's in Education and Business. He worked as a teacher, principal and even had a job at Dow Chemical for a short time before he took a job with Michigan Education Association.
Retirement from the Michigan Education Association and a move to Pentwater as a year round resident occurred in 1993. He was blessed to have 20-plus years of health to pursue his passion, sailing on his treasured boat "Simpatico." Bud also enjoyed golfing, bicycling, Friday breakfasts with friends, a daily stop for vanilla lattes at the Wishing Well and sitting on the dock of the Pentwater Yacht Club with a coffee and cHOCOlate chip cookie. During 1998, Bud served as Commodore for the Pentwater Yacht Club, leading the club through several major renovations.
Over the past six years, Bud courageously met the challenges of living with the after effects of his strokes.
Surviving are Bud's loving and devoted wife, Patricia; daughter, Elizabeth Simon; son, Jeffery Fitch (Jenelle Jones-Fitch); Bud's beloved great-granddaughter, Ashlynn Marie Simon; estranged grandson, Jeremy Simon; estranged great-granddaughter, Isabelle Simon. Also surviving are two sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
Bud, a loving, soft-hearted, gentle man, with a quiet sense of humor, passed to his eternal home June 3, 2020. He will be forever in the hearts of those who loved him. RIP
Details for a "Celebration of Life" in Pentwater will be shared at a later date.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 18, 2020.