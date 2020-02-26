|
|
Floyd N. Fox
Floyd N. Fox was born Aug. 14, 1918 in Shelby. After graduating from Shelby High School, he attended Michigan State University and studied agriculture. At age 24, he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corp and became a low level B-25 bomber-strafer pilot serving in the Southwest Pacific Theatre during World War II.
Before being deployed, he married the love of his life, Evelyn North, Sept. 4, 1943. After completing his service and flying 51 missions, he returned home and continued to farm with his father and brothers. Floyd and Evelyn built a home and had a son, Dave. Floyd was an avid outdoorsman, kind and generous community member and a good friend to all.
On Feb. 21, 2020, Floyd left his earthly home to be with his loving God, and was reunited with Evelyn, his parents, Nicholas J. Fox and Edith V. Fox, and his brother, Ralph, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Dave (Barb) Fox; granddaughter, Brett Fox; and brother, Roy Fox.
His family invites you to help celebrate his life Monday, March 2, 1 p.m. at Shelby Congregational United Church of Christ. Visitation is Sunday, March 1, 6-8 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. Please consider the Gordon Bates Post #30 of the American Legion P.O. Box 311, Shelby, MI 49455 or the Shelby Area District Library 189 Maple St., Shelby as a memorial. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 5, 2020