Forest Harley "Skip" Garland
1943 - 2020
Forest "Skip" Harley Garland, 77, of Ludington, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Medilodge of Ludington. He was born April 23, 1943, in Ludington, the son of Forest and Norma (Smith) Garland.

Skip was employed at Harbison-Walker, in Ludington, for more than 30 years until it closed in 2003. In his spare time, Skip loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Skip was a veteran of Vietnam, serving in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1966. He was a life member of the Custer VFW Gold Bar Post 5096 in Custer, a 50-yeaer member of the American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76 in Ludington and a 50-year member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Ludington.

On July 6, 1996, at St. Simon Catholic Church, in Ludington, Skip married Theresa Marie Varenhorst, who survives him. He is also survived by his daughter, Jacki Garland of Ludington; two stepsons, Michael (Sarah) Underwood II of Ludington and Joseph (Sarah) Underwood of Ludington; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Skip was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Norma Jean Boldyreff; and, his brother Michael Garland.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com

Published in Ludington Daily News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 7, 2020
To the Family of Mr. Forest H. Garland,

The membership of American Legion Post #234 in Hart, Michigan, would like to share our deepest sympathy with your family on your loss. Mr. Garland’s service to our country makes him a hero as far as we’re concerned and certainly you’re very proud of him, too. We want you to know that his brothers and sisters in arms now share in your grief.

Warmest Regards and God bless you all.

Mark R. Parrish, Commander
Mark R. Parrish
