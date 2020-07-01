Frank L. Raeth
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank L. Raeth

Shelby

Frank L. Raeth, 58, of Shelby, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born July 10, 1961 in Shelby.

Frank was a lifelong resident of Benona Township. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1980. Frank loved being with his family and friends. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed not only the hunt, but all the preparation for the hunting season.

He is survived by his siblings, Betty (Wesley) Vanderbilt, Larry (Joyce) Raeth, Mary Wolf and Gail (Carl) Kuzyk; and many nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his father, Harold "Bud" Raeth; mother, Alice Humphrey; and brother, Carl Raeth.

Per Frank's wishes, there will be no funeral service. His friends will host a gathering at a later date. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved