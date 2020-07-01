Frank L. Raeth
Frank L. Raeth, 58, of Shelby, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born July 10, 1961 in Shelby.
Frank was a lifelong resident of Benona Township. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1980. Frank loved being with his family and friends. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed not only the hunt, but all the preparation for the hunting season.
He is survived by his siblings, Betty (Wesley) Vanderbilt, Larry (Joyce) Raeth, Mary Wolf and Gail (Carl) Kuzyk; and many nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his father, Harold "Bud" Raeth; mother, Alice Humphrey; and brother, Carl Raeth.
Per Frank's wishes, there will be no funeral service. His friends will host a gathering at a later date. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
