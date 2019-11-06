Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Horter, Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Peter Horter, Sr.


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Peter Horter, Sr. Obituary
Frank Peter Horter, Sr.

Shelby

Frank Peter Horter, Sr., of Shelby, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Fremont. He was born Oct. 17, 1934 to Julius and Hazel (Drent) Horter.

He was raised on the family farm near Marshville Dam and attended school across the road at Marshville School. He was known to wait for the school bell to ring before getting out of bed and running over to school.

He met LulaBelle Achterhoff from New Era while working on the Ludington car ferry, and they were married Feb. 11, 1956. They had five children, Christian "Chris" (Clarence) Chase, Irene K. (Steve) Rayment, Frank P. Horter, Jr., Pete F. Horter and LeRoy D. Horter.

Frank lived in Kent City for a while before moving to California for three years. He eventually moved back to the family farm. He helped build Benona School for his children as well as the neighborhood kids. He also worked alongside his dad to help build Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. He believed in helping his neighbors out whenever possible.

Frank worked on the car ferry for 21 years. He retired from Whitehall Leather Company. He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with family and friends. He loved being a farmer. Once on his tractor, he was the happiest.

Besides his five children, Frank is survived by his grandchildren, Roy Chase, Jacob Chase, Angelia Rayment, Timothy (Jill) Rayment, Samantha (Charles) Curry, Melissa (Matt) Stanley, Sara Wyatt and Cindy Shnook; 12 great-grandchildren; his sister, Martha Horter; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, LulaBelle; his parents, Julius and Hazel; and his brothers, Pete, Fred, Ray, Bob and Jim.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be Saturday, Nov. 9, at noon at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Shelby with Father Dan Schumaker as celebrant. A luncheon will follow at the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Stony Lake. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -