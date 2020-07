Or Copy this URL to Share

Frank R. McMullin Jr. aged 80, of Wheaton, IL, summer resident of Hamlin Lake passed away on Monday, July 27. Arrangements are being cared for by Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville.

