Fred Tubbs
Fred Tubbs

Hart

Fred Tubbs, 82, of Hart, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at his home. He is now reunited with his wife, Dianna; grandson, Collin Hansen; brother, Gary Tubbs and sister, Ruthann Corliss.

Fred leaves behind his daughter, Tamara (Goeff) Hansen; son, Tim (Susie) Tubbs; grandchildren, Blake (Falon) Hansen, Hunter Tubbs, Michael Tubbs, David (Hannah) Tubbs, Jacob (Mary) Tubbs and Kristin (Neil) Sadler; his great-grandchildren, Peyton Hansen, Haegen Hansen, Brendan (Kim) Reid, Cole Hansen, Everett Tubbs and Carter Tubbs; his sister, Beverly (Larry) Foster; his brother, Tom Tubbs; and several nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and his best friend, Jerry Morley.

Following graduation from high school, Fred married his high school sweetheart, Dianna Gamble, Aug. 10, 1957. Fred and Dianna worked the land and fields of their many farms in Oceana County together for over 50 years. Fred became a highly respected agriculture leader in the State of Michigan, serving on numerous boards and committees with the agricultural industry.

Cremation has taken place and private services will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Fred Tubbs Memorial Wall at the West Michigan Research Station, Attn: Fred Tubbs Memorial, P.O. Box 115, Shelby, MI, 49455.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
