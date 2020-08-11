1/1
Frederick C. Rudat
1932 - 2020
Frederick C. Rudat

New Era

Frederick C. Rudat, 88, of New Era, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in Muskegon. Fred was born July 9, 1932 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa to Edward and Anna (Brodthage) Rudat. Fred was a U.S. Navy veteran.

He had been employed at Hooker Chemical, Howmet Corporation and retired as a custodian at Montague Public Schools. Throughout his working days, he operated a beef farm. Fred was a longtime member of St. James Lutheran Church, the White Lake VFW and the White Lake Eagles. He married Loueen "Lou" (Blohm) in 1991. She preceded him in death in 1995.

He is survived by his sons, Frederick Rudat, Jr., Clarence Rudat and Ronald Rudat; grandson, Nick (Jordan) Bowne; and great-grandddaughter, Remi Bowne. Besides his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Rudat; and sisters, Lucy Ford, Susan Willis, Ruby Brockway and Elsie Tackenberg.

A graveside service was Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague with Pastor John Brooks officiating. There will also be military honors. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
