Frederick Galen Rhinebolt
Frederick Galen Rhinebolt, aged 83, of Scottville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at MediLodge in Ludington. Fred was born on March 21, 1937, in Scottville, the son of James Wilbur and Hazel Rose (Bradley) Rhinebolt and attended Scottville High School. On June 1, 1957, he married Alma Roselyn Durham and together they raised three children.
Fred worked many years for the City of Scottville DPW, retiring in 1999. He also had his own loader and dump truck that kept him busy many evenings and weekends. Fred enjoyed scrapbooking, his collection of miniature tractors and watching the animals outside of his window every day. In his younger days, he liked deer hunting and vacationing in South Carolina. He and Alma are long-time members of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Ludington.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Doris (Arvel) Taylor of Fountain and Miriam (Dave) O'Connell of Ludington; nephews Gary Billings of Scottville and Dick Carstens of Ludington; and nieces Sandy Hill and Karen Hill. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 63 years, Alma; his sons Benjamin Rhinebolt of Scottville and Andrew (Rebecca) Rhinebolt of Hart; his daughter Susanna (Gary) Rogers of Ludington; his grandchildren Amber (Ken) Keller of St. Joseph, Jessyka Englebrecht of Scottville, David Englebrecht of Ludington, Ryan (Brooke) Austin of Scottville, and Miranda (Skyler) McLain of Grand Rapids; several great-grandchildren; his sister Betty Billings of Ludington; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
A service to celebrate Fred's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Ludington with his pastor, Rev. Brian Blount and his cousin Pastor Jan O'Brien officiating. Gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 p.m. at the church. Graveside services will follow at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville. Those who wish to remember Fred with a memorial donation may are asked to make them to a charity of the donor's choice.
Please visit Fred's memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute or memory of Fred for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
