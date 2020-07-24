1/1
Gary Allen "Carrot Top" Nickleson
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Allen "Carrot Top" Nickleson, 51, of Ludington, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Campus. He was born Oct. 10, 1968, in Ludington, the son of John and Julia (Nickerson) Nickleson.

Gary worked in construction for many years and later for the Ludington State Park which he truly enjoyed.

Gary was an avid outdoorsman who loved going for walks and all types of wildlife, especially the deer that ate right out of his hand. He also loved reading science fiction and fantasy novels. He was a member of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.

Gary is survived by his children, Amber Nickleson of Ludington, Derek (Maggie) Nickleson of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Austin Nickleson of Ludington; his mother, Julia Nickleson of Ludington; his siblings, Robert Hathaway of San Diego, California, Vicki (Mike) Sigler of Vancouver, Washington, and Larry (Kayleigh) Hathaway of Ludington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, John "Jack" Nickleson.

Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery at a later date.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beacon - Pere Marquette
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
231-843-2531
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beacon - Pere Marquette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved