1/1
Gary Mitchell Gibson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Mitchell Gibson, 68, of Ludington, was called home to Heaven on July 31, 2020 at Schnepp Senior Care in St. Louis, Mich. after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Gary previously resided in Freeland, Midland and Silver Lake. He was a man of integrity and incredible work ethic who managed to laugh off the hardships of life with an unforgettable twinkle in his eye. He was an accomplished builder and a real estate agent and enjoyed his work, his family and the outdoors.

He is survived by the sisters he loved to pester, Cheryl (Dan) Forbes and Robin (Jim) Ankenbrandt; his nieces and nephews, and many other loving family members and friends who will be forever grateful to have had him as part of their lives. He was preceded by his mother, Patricia Gibson; and father, R.L. Gibson.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Memorial donations may be made in Gary's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved