Gary Mitchell Gibson, 68, of Ludington, was called home to Heaven on July 31, 2020 at Schnepp Senior Care in St. Louis, Mich. after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Gary previously resided in Freeland, Midland and Silver Lake. He was a man of integrity and incredible work ethic who managed to laugh off the hardships of life with an unforgettable twinkle in his eye. He was an accomplished builder and a real estate agent and enjoyed his work, his family and the outdoors.
He is survived by the sisters he loved to pester, Cheryl (Dan) Forbes and Robin (Jim) Ankenbrandt; his nieces and nephews, and many other loving family members and friends who will be forever grateful to have had him as part of their lives. He was preceded by his mother, Patricia Gibson; and father, R.L. Gibson.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made in Gary's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.