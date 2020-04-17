|
|
Gary Wayne White, Sr., 70, of Hart, passed away April 6, 2020. He was born July 8, 1949, in Hartford, the son of Maurice and Evelyn (Nash) White.
Gary proudly served his country in the US Army for 12 years as a paratrooper in the 173rd Airborne Brigade and as and US Army Ranger. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Gary was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family.
Gary is survived by: his wife of 50 years, Rita White; children, Tracy (Charles) Johnson, Gary White Jr., Lori (Matthew) Musick and Jessica (Daniel) Routley; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Sandy (Dave) Hilden; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Evelyn White; and brother, Terry White.
In accordance with Gary's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be this summer.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2020