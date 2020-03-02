|
Died on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Glenn Arbor Hospice in Battle Creek. She was born on April 16, 1946 in Shelby, the daughter of H. William and Dolores (Hill) Gillan and grew up in the small town of Montague where she graduated from High School in 1964. Gaye has lived in the Kalamazoo area for more than 40 years. Members of her family include her 2 daughters: Barb (John) Stephens and Jamie Block (Jeff Craddock); a sister Joye Mitchell; 2 brothers: Glen Gillan and Gary (Karyn) Gillan; several nieces and nephews; and Chester, her beloved grand dog. She was preceded in death by her parents and her step-mother Jessie Gillan. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life while sharing food and drinks on Saturday (MAR 14) from 5-7 PM at the Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo (269) 375- 2900. Please visit Gaye's personal web page at www.BetzlerLifeStory.com, where you can read her life story, archive a favorite memory or photo and sign her online guestbook before coming to the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Comstock Community Center or Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.
Published in White Lake Beacon from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020