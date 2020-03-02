Home

POWERED BY

Services
Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes
6080 Stadium Dr
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
(269) 375-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for Gaye Block
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gaye Block


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gaye Block Obituary
Died on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Glenn Arbor Hospice in Battle Creek. She was born on April 16, 1946 in Shelby, the daughter of H. William and Dolores (Hill) Gillan and grew up in the small town of Montague where she graduated from High School in 1964. Gaye has lived in the Kalamazoo area for more than 40 years. Members of her family include her 2 daughters: Barb (John) Stephens and Jamie Block (Jeff Craddock); a sister Joye Mitchell; 2 brothers: Glen Gillan and Gary (Karyn) Gillan; several nieces and nephews; and Chester, her beloved grand dog. She was preceded in death by her parents and her step-mother Jessie Gillan. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life while sharing food and drinks on Saturday (MAR 14) from 5-7 PM at the Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo (269) 375- 2900. Please visit Gaye's personal web page at www.BetzlerLifeStory.com, where you can read her life story, archive a favorite memory or photo and sign her online guestbook before coming to the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Comstock Community Center or Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.
Published in White Lake Beacon from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gaye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -