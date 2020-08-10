Gaye Louise (Macksam) Sorensen, 78, of Crystal Valley, passed away Aug. 8, 2020, having lived a life of ambition and purpose. Her unwavering focus on helping people, her deep faith in God, and her love of family is what we will remember her for most. She was born Jan. 13, 1942, in Hart, and lived in Crystal Valley for all but a few years of her life.
Gaye married Michael "Mike" Sorensen in May 1969, and their marriage was one for the ages, as they spent 51 years together growing, gardening and gallivanting across this country that she found to be so beautiful. She enjoyed cooking for crowds as well as participating in many civic and religious organizations during her lifetime. She delighted in being a mother and grandmother, in travel and meeting new people, and in her deep Crystal Valley heritage.
Her purposeful and giving spirit led her to help the Crystal Valley Care Fund grow, serving as its president for more than 15 years, and to be recognized with O.P.E.N Peace award. Over the years, she was an active member of the West Michigan Hacklers, the Crystal Valley Township Board, the Oceana Cross Country Ski Association, Marine Corps League Women, 4-H, the Crystal Valley United Methodist Church and serving meals at the Pentwater VFW. She recently helped deliver food to many families during COVID-19.
Those who worked with her, as well as the families that have been helped by CVCF over the years, will not forget her commitment to Oceana County and its residents, and will remember her benevolence as an example for all.
Gaye is survived by her husband Michael Sorensen of Crystal Valley; her daughter Dawn (Victoria) Sorensen of Natick, Massachusetts; her son John (Teena) Sorensen of Crystal Valley; and five grandchildren Jacob, Olivia, Sadie, Ally, and Asher.
Gaye was preceded in death by her parents George and Hazel (Gaye) Macksam; baby brother, David Macksam; and her sister, Eunice (Macksam) Gutoski.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Mount Ulysses Cemetery, located on Hammett Road, Crystal Valley, with Pastor Dave Pratt officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Avenue, Hart.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Valley Care Fund. www.crystalvalleycarefund.org
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com