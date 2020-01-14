Home

Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
George J. Perles

George J. Perles Obituary
George J. Perles

Detroit and East Lansing

George J. Perles, 85, of Detroit and East Lansing, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Sally; adoring children, Kathy of Washington, Pa., Terry (Tracey) of Pittsburgh, John (Amy) of Ada and Pat (Karen) of Kansas City; grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael, Kendall, Hannah, Joseph and Julia. George was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Julius and Nellie Perles. Funeral arrangements are private. A Celebration of Life is planned for the future. The family extends its heartfelt thanks to Vista Springs Timber Ridge and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care of George and family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Special Olympics Area Eight, 2901 Wabash Rd., Lansing, MI 48910 or Making the Turn Against Parkinson's, 1861 Rowley Rd., Williamston, MI 48895
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 23, 2020
