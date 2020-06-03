Gerald E. "Jerry" Eisenlohr
1937 - 2020
Gerald E. 'Jerry' Eisenlohr

Hart

Gerald E."Jerry" Eisenlohr, 82, of Hart, went to be with his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ Friday, May 22, 2020. Jerry was born in Fenwick, Mich. to Mike and Ruby (Lynn) Eisenlohr Nov. 15, 1937. He lived in Elbridge Township most of his life and died at his winter residence in Winter Haven, Fla.

Jerry graduated from Hart High School in 1955. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and worked for the United States Post Office, delivering Route 3 mail in Hart for much of his career. He raised asparagus, cherries and Christmas trees for many years. Jerry was an avid golfer his entire life and always went deer hunting on his birthday, which was opening day of the season. Many times on military holidays, he recited "Ragged Old Flag" by Johnny Cash from memory at the First Baptist Church of Hart, his home church.

Jerry Eisenlohr is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carole Eisenlohr; daughter, Christy Spoehr of Kentwood; son, Tony Eisenlohr (Michele Klukos) of Hart; grandsons, Michael, Mark and Matthew Spoehr of Kentwood; sisters, Janet Eisenlohr of Montague and Diane (Frank) Silvis of Hart; brother, Charles Eisenlohr (Harriet Harris) of Hart; step-daughters Jacki (Russ) Stroud of Indianapolis, Ind. and Julie Halicki of Hudsonville; step-son, Greg (Penny) Halicki of Dorr and several step-grand children. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be this summer.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
