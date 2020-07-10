Gerry Joyce (Sibley) Flanery, 79, of Ludington passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.



Gerry was born Aug. 3, 1940 to the late Lewis C. and Mae P. (Vasicek) Sibley in Allegan. The family moved to rural Walkerville to start farming. Gerry helped work the family farm alongside her parents and siblings. She was active in sports during her school years, namely basketball and softball. Gerry married the late Jack R. Flanery on Sept. 21, 1957. They made their home in the Walkerville area, raising their four children. Gerry was a homemaker and she worked seasonally at Chase Farms Canning Factory processing vegetables and at Fox Farms Inc. picking apples, both located in Walkerville. She also picked asparagus for Maple Grove Farms in Crystal Valley. Gerry was Colfax Township treasurer for more than 20 years. After Jack's retirement in 1992, they were host campers for John Gurney Park in Hart and at Shady Brook Golf and RV Park in Sumterville, Florida. They enjoyed traveling and camping along the way. Jack and Gerry enjoyed line dancing and square dancing. Jack and Gerry made their new home in Fruitland Park, Florida, until Jack passed away in 2015. They were married 58 years. Gerry moved back to Michigan to be near her family. Gerry loved all of her family and enjoyed spending time with them at family gatherings. She enjoyed watching Detroit Tigers baseball, the Daytona 500 racing and Old Western movies. Gerry had her ESA dog, Baxter by her side for the last five years.



Gerry is survived by her four children Randall (Karen) Flanery of Walkerville, Venus (Rich) Hornsby of Bitely, Holly M. Flanery of Ludington and Rodney (Karla) Flanery of Walkerville; eight grandchildren Sara (Ray) Avila; Chad (Holly) Flanery; Brian (Jennifer) Flanery; Andrea (Loye Carter Jr.) Flanery, Rebecca (Chris) Merrill, Ashley (Jesse) Perez, Alex Flanery and Darren (Jennifer) Flanery; 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one great, great-granddaughter and one on the way; her sisters Sandra (Louis) Shineldecker, Ginny (Paul) Gleason; her brothers twin Larry (Lynn) Sibley; Tom (Carol) Sibley; Scott (Cathy) Sibley; Terry (Kim) Sibley; Tim (Lora) Sibley; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins. She is also survived by Shirley Wilkinson, her best friend since high school.



Besides her husband Jack and her parents Lewis and Mae, Gerry was preceded in death by her brother in-law, Ronald J. and his wife, Patricia E. Flanery; her sister Barbra Sue Sibley; and her in-laws Gerald S. and Helen B. (Kzinowek) Flanery.



A Memorial Celebration will be held as soon as the State of Michigan is allowed to have large gatherings. Cremation has taken place for a private, immediate family-only service. Internment is being planned at McCumber Cemetery, Carr Settlement. Gerry will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Jack.

