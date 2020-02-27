|
Dr. Gerry L. Mayer, age 85, died on Feb. 25, 2020 from a progressive heart disease.
Gerry was born in 1935 in Alma. He attended Alma College for two years where he played on their MIAA championship gold team. After that, he transferred to Michigan State University and received a four-year degree in biology, graduating cum laude. At that time, he married Irene Emerson of Kalamazoo, a registered medical technologist.
Dr. Mayer spent one term in veterinary school before transferring to the University of Michigan Medical School. Dr. Mayer again graduated cum laude and went on to intern in Toledo, Ohio. He began the general practice of medicine and surgery in Ludington in 1961 at the age of 26. His partner was Dr. Robert Ewing. For several years, they donated their time and office for the use of the health department. From 1966 to 1968, Gerry served in the U.S. Air Force.
After 45 years of medicine, he closed his office because of progressive hearing loss. He continued as a licensed physician, however, until the age of 80, treating a limited number of patients. Dr. Mayer was very grateful to have had the privilege to attend the delivery of approximately 1,000 babies, including 13 sets of twins. Gerry became a grower of Christmas trees and landscaping trees. His leisure time was spent hunting, fishing, gardening, golfing, playing bridge, poker, ping pong and chess.
Gerry is survived by his children, Kenneth, Alan and Carol; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and brother, Raymond Mayer.
Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, Parm Mayer and Lillian Sanders Mayer, and his wife and best friend, Irene Mayer.
There are no services planned at this time.
Dr. Mayer has requested that a warm "thank you" be expressed to all of his former medical patients and friends.
