Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Pate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Lillian Pate

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude Lillian Pate Obituary


Gertrude Lillian Pate passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Nov. 4, 2019. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Foy; her children, Charlie, Teresia, Dennis (Lori), and Renee (Greg); 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; three siblings; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by four siblings and one grandson.

Services for Gertrude were Nov. 9, and she was laid to rest at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock, Mich. For more information, please visit www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -