Gertrude Lillian Pate passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Nov. 4, 2019. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Foy; her children, Charlie, Teresia, Dennis (Lori), and Renee (Greg); 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; three siblings; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by four siblings and one grandson.
Services for Gertrude were Nov. 9, and she was laid to rest at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock, Mich. For more information, please visit www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 21, 2019