Ginger Lee Mott, 47, of Ludington, passed away Nov. 27, 2019. On Nov. 7, 1972, Ginger was born prematurely weighing only one pound with little chance of living. She was blessed with 47 years and two children who were the love of her life.



When she called me Daddy, I knew she loved me to the end.



Ginger's love for all was over and above.



God blessed me with her 48 years.



Ginger is survived by her father, Larry Mott of Ludington; her loving sons, Boston and Jersey; her nieces and nephews, Brooke Mallison, Breanne Mallison, Al Mallison, Kearra Smith, Savannah Smith Gomez, Carlee Mott, Christain Woreley, Camron Maze, Makya Mott, Avvyn Mott, Grason Mott, Derek Garnz Mott, Gavin Mott, Holden Mott, Bryson Mott, Trevyn Mott, Derek Boone, Trent Boone, Johnie Brennen Boone, Brady Boone and Wesley Motts; daughter Morgan Olson; her cousins Mike and Lisa (Hargreaves) Mott, Justin and Jasmin Mott, Wesley Mott, Alisha Ward Maze, Tina Ward Barber, Troy Boone, Johnny Boone, Shane Boone, Terry Voltz, Gavin Mott, Holden Mott, Bryson Mott and Trevyn Mott; her aunts Natasha Mott Ward and Donna Mott Terrell; and many family members down state and close friends Shelly Aurich, Sara and Doug Paris, Susan Sniegowski, Megan Payment, Mike Payment, Rhonda Moran, Vicki Remerez, Mike Wright, Glen Harbin, John Bartlet and Cindy Marker.



Ginger loved working at Sportsman's in Ludington for Julie and Mike Payment, and she loved their daughter Megan.



For any donations let it be split between autism and cerebral palsy foundations of your choice. Ginger would have loved that.



Daddy's tears, saying good-bye to my sweet daughter, Ginger Lee Mott.



I have not seen her boys since the night she died. If you know and see them, let them know I'm well and love them very much.



There will be a good by service on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Beacon Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 309 S. Washington Ave., Ludington. No flowers, just good memories and funny things she has done and the love and kindness she gave from the heart.

