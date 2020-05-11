Glen Charles Tyndall
1930 - 2020
Glen Charles Tyndall, aged 89, of Branch, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Grand Oaks Nursing Center in Baldwin. Glen was born on May 21, 1930, on the Brown family farm in Colfax Township, Oceana County, the son of Eli and Vera (Brown) Tyndall.

Glen graduated from Baldwin High School with the class of 1949 and served his country during the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Army 369th Engineer Amphibious Support regiment. His unit supported the Army combat troops engaged in atomic warfare maneuvers at the testing center at Camp Desert Rock, Nevada. After his military service was completed, Glen returned home to Carr Settlement and worked with his brothers at Tyndall Brother's Logging while also helping out on many of the family farms.

In retirement, Glen made many friends around the Big Star Lake area providing lawn care and handyman services. Around his home, you could usually find him sitting on the front porch waiting for a friend, neighbor or family member to stop by or out working in his garden, which he was especially proud of. His gardening skills followed him to Grand Oaks where he very much enjoyed tending the raised flower and garden beds.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Virgil, Bob and Mason Tyndall; his brother-in-law Leo Uber; and his sister-in-law Dorothy Tyndall. He will be greatly missed by his brothers Henry Tyndall, and Perry Tyndall (Jean Feister); his sisters Uvilla (Keith) Stickney and Gloria Uber; his sisters-in-law Dolores Tyndall, Barb Tyndall and Mert Tyndall; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Graveside services with military honors will be held for Glen at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15 at McCumber Cemetery in Branch. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home visitation will be private family only. Those who wish to make a memorial donation in Glen's honor are asked to consider Grand Oaks Nursing Center for the garden fund, or the Carr Fire Department.

Please visit Glen's memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Glen for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.

Published in Ludington Daily News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
McCumber Cemetery i
Visitation
Funeral services provided by
WYMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES (STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME)
305 E State St
Scottville, MI 49454
(231) 757-3333
