1/1
Gloria D. Russell
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria D. Russell

Pentwater

Gloria D. Russell, 93, of Pentwater, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Hart. Gloria was born Dec. 21,1926 in Lansing, Mich. to Albert T. Sager and Lucille (Mihelich) Sager.

She graduated from Dearborn High School where she met her husband Andrew, "Andy," was engaged and married after World War II. During that time, she supported the war effort in the office at Willow Run Bomber Plant. Through the years she raised her family to whom she was sincerely devoted. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy, in 1990.

After retiring, Gloria moved to her beloved favorite place to be, Pentwater, Mich. There she took care of both her father and father-in-law. Her hobbies included gardening and painting and serving others.

She is survived by her sons, Jim Russell and Dan and Ruth Ann Russell; her grandchildren, Ronda Russell Baisden, John Russell, Harrison Russell and Haley Russell Johnson; eight great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary, and his wife, Penny Russell; granddaughters, Kim Russell Hammond and Trisha Russell Nedrow; brother, Albert "Bud" Sager and sister, Pat Koveleski Dimanin.

Private family services and burial were held. Interment was in Hart Cemetery. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jul. 29 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved