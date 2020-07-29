Gloria D. Russell
Pentwater
Gloria D. Russell, 93, of Pentwater, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Hart. Gloria was born Dec. 21,1926 in Lansing, Mich. to Albert T. Sager and Lucille (Mihelich) Sager.
She graduated from Dearborn High School where she met her husband Andrew, "Andy," was engaged and married after World War II. During that time, she supported the war effort in the office at Willow Run Bomber Plant. Through the years she raised her family to whom she was sincerely devoted. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy, in 1990.
After retiring, Gloria moved to her beloved favorite place to be, Pentwater, Mich. There she took care of both her father and father-in-law. Her hobbies included gardening and painting and serving others.
She is survived by her sons, Jim Russell and Dan and Ruth Ann Russell; her grandchildren, Ronda Russell Baisden, John Russell, Harrison Russell and Haley Russell Johnson; eight great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary, and his wife, Penny Russell; granddaughters, Kim Russell Hammond and Trisha Russell Nedrow; brother, Albert "Bud" Sager and sister, Pat Koveleski Dimanin.
Private family services and burial were held. Interment was in Hart Cemetery. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.