|
|
Gloria Mae Gillan, 95, of Montague, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Gloria was born on April 9, 1924, the daughter of Harold and Violet Yukel.
Gloria married Dr. B Wayne Gillan on June 25, 1949. They were blessed with 6 children and 53 years of marriage until his death in 2002. Gloria worked as an LPN at Mercy Hospital. She was a member of White Lake United Methodist Church and was active in the Bell choir as well as having directed the children's bell choir. She was a lifetime member of the Post 3256 Ladies Auxiliary, past president of Pets Best Friends, and a former Cub Scout den mother. She enjoyed bowling, knitting, reading, and being with her family. Gloria was a loving, caring, friendly, out-going woman who will be deeply missed.
Gloria is survived by: her children, Pam, Todd (Joanne), Paul (Karen Bednarek), Roger, John, and Jim; grandchildren, Troy, Travis, Jenna (Brandon), Kaily (Taylor), Fred (Alison), and Jessyca (Brad); 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Craig (Barbara) Yukel; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by: her husband; and her parents.
Memorial services will be conducted at 4:00 PM, Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, 413 S. Mears Avenue, Whitehall. The family will receive guests from 3:00 PM until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pound Buddies or the White Lake United Methodist Bell Choir.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
www.beaconfh.com
Published in White Lake Beacon from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019