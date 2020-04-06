Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Goldie Hajdu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Goldie Hajdu

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Goldie Hajdu Obituary
Goldie R. Hajdu, age 92, of Rothbury, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. A "drive-up" viewing will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. We ask that cars form a line as they come into the parking lot and that you remain in your vehicle until you are under the portico. Once prompted, you will be invited to exit your vehicle and pay your respects to Goldie. The family will not be present during this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Goldie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -