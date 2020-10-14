1/1
Gordon E. Easton
1934 - 2020
Gordon E. Easton

Spring Lake

Gordon E. Easton, 86, of Spring Lake, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Traverse City. Gordon was born March 4, 1934 in Shelby to Fred and Eva (Bates) Easton. He lived in Oceana County most of his life. He was employed at Whitehall Leather Company for over 30 years, retiring in the early 1990s. Gordon loved to hunt, fish and camp.

He is survived by his children, Dennis (Linda) Easton, Terri Easton and Shellie Dancz; his grandchildren, Angela (Theresa) Easton, Kelly (Brian) Adkins, Jake (Jackie) Easton, Ronald Edwards, Megan Dancz, Tessa Dancz and Cameron Dancz; and several great-grandchildren; and his special longtime friend, Nelda Hornyak. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Leroy and Donald Easton; and his sisters, Winifred Grinwis and Jean Lindsay.

Visitation was Wednesday, Oct. 14, at noon with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. Interment in Benona Township Cemetery. Please consider Hospice of Michigan, 10850 E. Traverse Hwy., Traverse City, MI 49684 as a memorial.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
