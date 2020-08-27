1/1
Gordon Richard Terryn
Gordon Richard Terryn, age 83, of Scottville, passed away on Aug. 25, 2020.

Gordon was born on Dec. 1, 1936 in Mason County, the son of Charles and Vivian (O'Brien) Terryn. After graduating from Scottville High School in 1955, he joined the workforce and spent the next 40 years working for Harbison-Walker Refractories in Ludington. On Oct. 18, 1958, he married the love of his life, Donna Lauber.

Gordon enjoyed rabbit hunting and working with his mules. His travels took him to every state in the United States except for Hawaii. Gordon had a kind heart and a was a good provider for his family. He was friendly to all and could captivate a crowd with his often exaggerated storytelling. There was never a dull moment with him.

Gordon was survived by his wife of 61 years Donna Terryn; children Ken Terryn, Karen Blazo, and Susan (Rick) Deering; grandchildren Kendra (Aric) Descamps, Anthony Blazo, Rebecca (Malcolm) Sibole, Spencer Deering, Alexandria (Travis) Miedema and Morgan Slocum; four great-grandchildren; sister Beatrice Hipley; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his siblings Ann Louise Stewart, Robert Terryn and Willis Terryn; daughter-in-law Nancy Terryn; son-in-law Howard Blazo; and siblings-in-law Jack Lauber Jr., Anna Smith and Mike Lauber.

There are no services planned at this time. Gordon will be laid to rest at North Weare Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ludington Area Catholic Education Foundation.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
