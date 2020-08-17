1/
Gordon Wertz
Gordon Wertz, age 83, of Jenison, formerly of Scottville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

He was born to Robert and Carrie Wertz on March 28, 1937. He married Phyllis (Schott) on Nov. 30, 1963, and she survives. Also surviving are children Patsi Wertz and Roy Wertz; and granddaughter Amanda Wertz all of Jenison; two brothers Roger (Pat) Wertz of Fountain, and Gary (MaryJo) Wertz of California; sister-in-law Nancy Schott of Ludington.

A private family service will be held in Jenison. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to a charity of their choice. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
