Grace Gertrude LoverMuskegonGrace Gertrude Lover, 91, of Muskegon, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born May 29, 1928 in Allegan, the daughter of Alonzo and Edith (Hughes) Gleason.Grace enjoyed yellow roses, shuffleboard, baking, fishing, music and dancing, especially to the Chicken Dance or the polka. She was known by her CB handle "Gray Mare."Grace is survived by: her sons, Arthur (Karen) Ream, Gerald Ream, Melvin (Laura) Ream, William (Kathy) Ream and Michael Ream; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Grace was preceded in death by: her husband, Dale Lover; special friend, Donald Rozela; sons, John Ream and Robert Ream; sisters, Mary Gleason and Gladys Walker; and brothers, Thomas Gleason and Andy Magner.Funeral services will be private. Interment in Hart Cemetery.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.