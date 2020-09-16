1/1
Gregory John Adams
1965 - 2020
Lansing

Gregory John Adams passed away peacefully in his home in Lansing, Michigan, September 9, 2020. He was born January 5, 1965, in Ludington, Mich., and raised with his twin-brother, Gordon, his mother, and his grandparents, near Pentwater. He later moved with his family to Saint Johns and graduated high school in 1984. Greg married Susan Austin, started his family, and raised them in Mount Pleasant, before spending his final years in Lansing.

Greg was preceded in death by: grandparents, John & Lauretta Adams; and step-father, Donald Warner.

Greg is survived by: mother, Joan Warner of Pentwater; twin-brother, Gordon Adams of Eureka; brothers, Lawrence (Heather) Kokx of Davison, and Lewis (Shirley) Kokx of Howard City; daughters, Heidi Raphael of Alma, and Jessica Adams, Laura Wrath, and Katy Adams, all of Mount Pleasant; and nine grandchildren.

Memorial services for Greg will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Faith Christian Fellowship, 400 S. Hart St., Hart, Michigan, 49420. Private interment will be in Pentwater Township Cemetery.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Faith Christian Fellowship
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
September 13, 2020
Joan and family I am so sorry about your loss. May God hold you in his loving arms through this sad time. Love you Joan.
Louann VanBergen
Friend
