Harold A. Colby
Rothbury
Harold A. Colby, 96, of Rothbury, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. He was born Jan. 22, 1923 in Rothbury and lived on the family farm in Grant Township his entire life. Harold married Betty A. Gibbs June 2, 1945. She passed away May 10, 2015.
Harold worked at Sears and Roebuck many years ago and farmed most of his life. He raised hogs and later had dairy cattle and raised crops. Harold drove the school bus for Rothbury Community Schools. He enjoyed coon hunting and small game hunting.
He is survived by his children, LaCinda (Ken) Bletsch of North Muskegon, Harold A. Colby, Jr., of Whitehall, Reed (Kathy) Colby of Rothbury and Anne Marie (Jerry) Overla of Pentwater; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and two on the way. Besides his wife, Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Colby and Edith (Gilbert) Colby; his siblings, Clyde, Howard, Ariel, Henry and Gerald Colby, Marian George, Bernice Cobb, Marguerite Umstead, Arlene Dykema and Emma Dee Fox.
Visitation was Monday, Dec. 9, from 4-7 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. The funeral service was Tuesday, Dec. 10, 1 p.m. at Rothbury Community Church with Pastor James Enns officiating. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rothbury. A luncheon followed at the church. Please consider Rothbury Community Church, 2500 W. Winston Rd., Rothbury, MI 49452 or the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420 as a memorial. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 19, 2019