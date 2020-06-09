Harold A. Miller Sr.
Harold A. Miller Sr., 82, went to be with his Lord Saturday, May 30, 2020.
He was born in Howard City, Mich. Jan. 3, 1938 to Howard Miller and Mable Yeagle. He graduated cum laude from Fremont High School in 1957. He graduated with Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education degrees from Western Michigan in 1962. He married Nancy in 1962. Harold had a 25-year teaching career in both Coloma, Mich. and Shelby Middle School, where he also coached track and was the athletic director. He created the first computer lab at SMS and taught it passionately. He also started the SMS Ski Club and hauled a busload of kids to Crystal Mountain every Friday night. Mr. Miller was loved by his students and athletes. He retired in 1995, spending the next seven years managing the networks for Frankfort Community School's IT department. His business interests, with Nancy, also included owning Miller's Motel and Restaurant, preparing taxes and operating as "the Computer Doctor of Oceana County," helping countless local people. He also loved umpiring and spent summers traveling to games around the county. He had quite an animated way of calling a player "OUT!" He sure loved his community and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Miller; mother, Mable Yeagle; and brother, Howard Miller. He will be remembered by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Miller; children Debbie (Jeff) Lackey, Harold (Carol) Miller Jr., Lori (Ricardo) Aranguren and Jennifer (Jay) McCartney; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Donald (Billie) Miller; brother-in-law, Dick (Marilyn) Krieger; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Hart Congregational United Church of Christ, 408 S. State St., Hart, MI 49420. Memorials can also be directed to Hart U.C.C. in lieu of flowers. The family welcomes memories and messages in its guest book online at www.cookcares.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 18, 2020.