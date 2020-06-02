Harold "Buzz" Barber, age 92, of Ludington passed away peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born April 7, 1928 in Ludington to Ambrose and Irene (Ferney) Barber.
Buzz graduated from Ludington High School in 1946. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country during the Korean War and he was stationed in Okinawa. After his honorable discharge, Buzz went to work for Dow Chemical. He retired from there as a foreman after more than 30 years of employment. He married the love of his life, Loretta Tomczak on Sept. 17, 1949 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Ludington. Together they raised three children.
Buzz was a member of St. Simon Parish, the American Legion and a softball/baseball coach to many kids. He even won a state championship with the girls' softball team one year! When he wasn't spending time with his family, Buzz enjoyed fishing and hunting and gardening. He loved a good polka dance with Loretta and he was very good at making polish sausage. Buzz was a Detroit sports fan, especially the Lions, Red Wings and Tigers. Buzz was well loved and will be greatly missed for his ability to save a buck and tell a good joke!
Buzz is survived by his wife of nearly 71 years, Loretta; his children, Julie Knodel of Ludington, Buzzy (Lisa) Barber of Ludington and Jackie Worsham of Ludington; his grandchildren, Jamie (Don) Bedker, Brandon Barber,and Justine Parks; his great-grandchildren, Anastasia Parks, Sidney Morford, Remington Barber and Arthur Dinius, and his best friend and partner-in-crime, Ron "Snowball" Sniegowski.
Besides his parents, Buzz was preceded in death by his grandson, Adam Barber; his sons-in-law, William Knodel and Jim Worsham; and his siblings, Joan Skoog and Shirley Zwiefka.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding.
For the safety of everyone, a mask must be worn while at the church and social distancing will be strictly enforced.
Memorial contributions in Buzz's memory may be directed to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.