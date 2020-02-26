|
|
Harold Clifford Hall
Hart
Harold Clifford Hall, 92, of Hart, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. He was born Nov. 17, 1927 in Springfield, Mo., the son of Lawrence Emanuel and Mary Avilla (Abel) Hall.
Harold proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a veteran of World War II. Following his time in the Navy, he earned a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University and a master's degree in civil engineering from Northwestern University. He owned H.C. Hall Consulting Civil Engineering in Hart for 20 years and was the engineer for the new Hart dam after the flood of 1986 caused the old dam to fail.
Harold enjoyed long distance cycling, sailing and reading. He was also an accomplished musician, playing the euphonium. Harold was a soldier in The Salvation Army and enjoyed studying the Bible.
Harold is survived by his wife of 71 years, Elaine Audrey Hall; children, Susan Elaine Hall, David Eugene Hall, Nancy Corrine (Leonard) Fouty, Jennifer Gail Hall and Curtis Edward (Theresa) Hall; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Harold was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Lee Hall.
Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harold Hall Education Fund through The Salvation Army, 1101 S. Madison St., Ludington, MI 49431. Memorial contributions will assist in Bible and music education for children at the Central Music Institute in Wisconsin.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
www.beaconfh.com
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 5, 2020