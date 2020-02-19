|
|
Harold Ralph Barber
Hart
Harold Ralph Barber, 78, of Hart, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. He was born July 11, 1941 in Royal Oak, the son of Maurice and Ethelyn (Renshaw) Barber.
Harold and his brothers, Clifford and Glen, owned and operated Town and Country Siding in White Lake for over 25 years until retiring in 1993. Harold loved cruising in his 1934 Ford with the Wednesday Night Car Group in Mears. He enjoyed riding his dune buggy at Silver Lake and on the trails in Leota. Harold also enjoyed snowmobiling, traveling, spending winters at Crystal River, Fla., and being an avid Red Wings fan. Harold was a member of Mears United Methodist Church.
On March 5, 1960 in Waterford, Harold married Sue Jewell, who survives him. He is also survived by two sons, Terry (Kim) Barber of Waterford and Tim Barber of Paris; four grandchildren, Maria (Dave) Cooper-Clifford, Amber Schudlich, Autumnn Barber and Allyson Barber; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Clifford (Nancy) Barber of Clarkston and Glen Barber of Clarkston; his sister, Marie (Keith) Cooper of White Lake; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by: his parents; 2 sisters, Nancy Florkey and Irene Barber; and his brother, Don Barber.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Mears United Methodist Church, 1990 N. 56th Ave., Mears, with Pastor Anne Riegler officiating. Visitation was Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, and at the church on Tuesday from noon until time of services. Interment in Lakeview Cemetery in Clarkston.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Oceana County Medical Care Facility.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
www.beaconfh.com
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 27, 2020