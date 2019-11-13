Home

Harriet Ruth Totten

Harriet Ruth Totten Obituary
Montague
11/10/1934 - 11/8/2019
Harriet Ruth Totten, age 84, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born November 10, 1934 in Muskegon, MI to Harry and Jennie (Lund) Christenson. Harriet worked for Howmet in Whitehall, MI for many years prior to retiring in 1996. On June 27, 1953 she married Jack Totten in Montague, MI. She enjoyed boating, playing cards, and embroidery. Survivors include her children: Jack Totten and Janet (Totten) Haislet, and her three grandchildren, Kristin, Matthew, and Brian. According to Harriet's wishes, there will be no services. As an animal lover, her wish is that donations be made to SPCA International.
Published in White Lake Beacon from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
