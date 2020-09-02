1/1
Harry C. Gravelyn
1919 - 2020
Harry C. Gravelyn

Cannon Township

Harry C. Gravelyn, 101, of Cannon Township, Mich., passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, surrounded by loving family. He was born to Cornelius (Casey) and Minnie Gravelyn April 14, 1919 in Grand Rapids. He was the husband of 74 years to the late Barbara "Hammond" Gravelyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Harry "Terry" Gravelyn; and seven brothers, Clarence Stilbert and Robert, Donald, Richard, Jay, James and Ronald Gravelyn. He will be missed by his daughter, Mary (Gary) Darling, and sons, Robert (Denise) Gravelyn and James (Glenda) Gravelyn; and 13 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren-by all of whom he was beloved and admired as the patriarch and centerpiece of a large loving family. He is also survived by brothers, Gordon and Wallace Gravelyn.

Harry proudly served his country during WWII in the US Army as a frontline infantryman in Europe, finishing as captain of Company D, 331st Infantry, 83rd (Thunderbolt) Division. He wrote the book "WWII: My Experiences," chronicling his time in the Army. Harry attended his Division reunions for many years until he was no longer able to travel. After serving his country, Harry came home and attended the University of Michigan on the GI bill and received a BBA. He then went to work at Michigan National Bank and retired after 30-plus years of service. Once retired, Harry and Barb built a retirement home on Silver Lake, Mears, Mich., where they stayed for 20-plus years before moving to a condo on Lake Bella Vista near Rockford. He was a member of the Shelby Congregational Church and was a Scotch conservative and hoped people will vote accordingly. He also was a member of the Shelby Rotary Club.

Cremation has taken place per Harry's wishes. The family will celebrate Harry's life at a later date.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 10, 2020.
