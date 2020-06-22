Helen Marjorie Geil, 99, of Ludington, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Willowbrook Care Home in Scottville. She was born June 13, 1921, in Ludington, the daughter of William and Josephine (Cloutier) Andersen.Helen attended Ludington Area Schools and was employed at Star Watch Case Company for several years. Helen was a member of Community Church in Ludington.In 1946, Helen married Edward Geil, who preceded her in death in 1990. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her brother William Andersen Jr. and her sister Virginia Spencer.Helen is survived by several nieces and nephews.According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.