Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Helge Johnson Jr. Obituary
Helge E. Johnson Jr. passed away March 21, 2020.

He was born May 4, 1936, in Amber Township, Scottville, to Helge E. Johnson Sr. and Sigrid L. (Johnson) Johnson. He graduated from Ludington High School in 1955.

He was employed at Thompson Cabinet in Ludington, where his draftsman career began. He joined the U.S. Army in 1957 and served until 1959 and was stationed at White Sands, New Mexico.

He later was employed at Carrom Industries in Ludington until he moved to Ionia where he became furniture factory supervisor at the Michigan Reformatory.

Helge - "Swede" as he was referred to by friends - was extremely proud of his Swedish heritage, and a highlight in his life was a trip to Sweden, where he met many relatives.

Swede enjoyed auctions, always looking for a bargain. In the summer, he would fill his trusty green van with "stuff" to sell at the Trufant Flea Market. He also enjoyed working in his garden and refurbishing furniture.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea, whom he married Feb. 26, 1971; children, Helen (Karl) Gratriex of Susanville, California; Alana (Scott) Boley of Columbia, Missouri; Helge "Duffy" (Carrie) Johnson of Ionia and Arik Johnson of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Jordan Boley of Portage, Kierstin Boley of Columbia, Missouri, Alexandra Johnson of Greenville and Carter Johnson of Grand Rapids.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. A contribution to ASPCA or Ionia Animal Shelter. Online condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
