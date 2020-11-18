Henrietta Marion Fatseas
Mears
Henrietta Marion Fatseas, 97, of Mears, passed away Nov. 11, 2020 at her home in Silver Lake. She was born Oct. 31, 1923, in Napoleon, Ohio, the daughter of George and Claudia (Robinson) Smith.
On June 2, 1943, Hennie was married to George Fatseas in Atlantic City. They moved to Silver Lake around 1950 and built their home.
Hennie had many interests, including reading, working in the yard, and tending to her flower garden. She loved socializing with friends and family, often attending social events, jubilees, the Historic District concerts, and the community picnic at Silver Lake. Her home was in the heart of Silver Lake, and she loved to sit outside and watch all the tourists and traffic pass by. Hennie also had a love for gospel and country music. She was often found watching her Saturday and Sunday night music programs.
Hennie is survived by her daughters, Marian (Matthew) McCall and Claudia Fatseas; grandchildren, Jason Fatseas, Heather Youmans, Tyler Fatseas, Michael (Michele) Field, Daniel (Deanna) Kalinich and Kristin (Michael) Goeins; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hennie was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Howard Fatseas and Thomas Fatseas; sisters, Eileen Hasty and Betty Haywood; brother, Jimmy Smith; and former husband, George Fatseas.
Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart. Private interment in Mears Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.www.beaconfh.com