I have known Ms Fatseas for many, many years. She had to put up with me because, her daughter, Claudia is one of my best friends. Poor woman, that couldn't have been easy! However, I have very fond, beautiful memories of a dear sweet lady. I treasure these memories very deeply. I was able to visit the area last year and as always, Ms Fatseas, was sharp as ever. Telling me things from many, many years ago that I had long forgotten. When I left, last year to head back to Texas, she told me that when I came back up to Mears that I was welcome to stay there. She was so generous and kind. I will miss this special woman, greatly, but I know she is with those that have gone before her and she is having the time of her life. My love, thoughts and prayers are with Claudia, Marian and the rest of the family. A very special lady, indeed.....

Rhonda Drayton

Friend