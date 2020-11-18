1/1
Henrietta Marion Fatseas
1923 - 2020
Henrietta Marion Fatseas

Mears

Henrietta Marion Fatseas, 97, of Mears, passed away Nov. 11, 2020 at her home in Silver Lake. She was born Oct. 31, 1923, in Napoleon, Ohio, the daughter of George and Claudia (Robinson) Smith.

On June 2, 1943, Hennie was married to George Fatseas in Atlantic City. They moved to Silver Lake around 1950 and built their home.

Hennie had many interests, including reading, working in the yard, and tending to her flower garden. She loved socializing with friends and family, often attending social events, jubilees, the Historic District concerts, and the community picnic at Silver Lake. Her home was in the heart of Silver Lake, and she loved to sit outside and watch all the tourists and traffic pass by. Hennie also had a love for gospel and country music. She was often found watching her Saturday and Sunday night music programs.

Hennie is survived by her daughters, Marian (Matthew) McCall and Claudia Fatseas; grandchildren, Jason Fatseas, Heather Youmans, Tyler Fatseas, Michael (Michele) Field, Daniel (Deanna) Kalinich and Kristin (Michael) Goeins; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Hennie was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Howard Fatseas and Thomas Fatseas; sisters, Eileen Hasty and Betty Haywood; brother, Jimmy Smith; and former husband, George Fatseas.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart. Private interment in Mears Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
November 15, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family. Aunt Hennie was a very special, giving person and will be deeply missed.
Roger and Cathy Haywood
Family
November 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Two falls ago, during apple fest your mom was sitting outside watching everything going on.
I stopped to talk to her. So glad I did.
I asked her if she knew who I was, and she did,. Had been lomg time since I had seen her.
Howard, Tom, and I played baseball back in the day.
Rich Lindgrem
Friend
November 15, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of the passing of Mrs. Fatseas (Hennie). We remember her fondly from her visits to see Claudia here in Hampton, VA. We will always remember Hennie as a sharp and very animated, genuine lady who enjoyed conversing with others. The last time we saw Hennie, she came to visit from Michigan with Claudia. She was a total delight and we will miss her! Our sincere condolences to Claudia, Marion and the rest of Hennie's family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Jim and Lorie Strachan
Friend
November 14, 2020
So sorry to hear about Mrs Fatseas. Neighbor and friend for many years out here at Silver Lake. Thoughts go out to her family at this difficult time.
Sue Hendrie
Friend
November 14, 2020
Thoughts and Prayers to the family. Jennie was a very sweet lady. I met her years ago and we worked together. She would Always say hello and we would chat when we saw each other.
Debra Norman
Friend
November 14, 2020
To the Family of Henrietta
I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. I worked with her at Sawyer's in Hart back in 1984 and she was very hard working, pleasant, warm and caring person. She will be sadly missed. My Thoughts and Prayers are with you all during this Time of Sorrow. May God Bless You All! In Jesus we Pray--AMEN!
Joanne Beyer
November 13, 2020
I have known Ms Fatseas for many, many years. She had to put up with me because, her daughter, Claudia is one of my best friends. Poor woman, that couldn't have been easy! However, I have very fond, beautiful memories of a dear sweet lady. I treasure these memories very deeply. I was able to visit the area last year and as always, Ms Fatseas, was sharp as ever. Telling me things from many, many years ago that I had long forgotten. When I left, last year to head back to Texas, she told me that when I came back up to Mears that I was welcome to stay there. She was so generous and kind. I will miss this special woman, greatly, but I know she is with those that have gone before her and she is having the time of her life. My love, thoughts and prayers are with Claudia, Marian and the rest of the family. A very special lady, indeed.....
Rhonda Drayton
Friend
November 13, 2020
We loved her dearly. She was a wonderful lady and we will miss her.
Percy and Kathy Ward
Kathy Ward
Friend
November 13, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
November 13, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to you at this most difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Ron and Jerianne (Hallack) Block
Classmate
November 12, 2020
To the family of Henrietta,

I doubt any of you knew me or remember me when some of us were in school together; however, I remember some of the siblings vaguely. I do remember driving by and George always would wave. In fact, I doubt there were many people who lived in the area those years who did NOT know George because of his very outgoing personality. I liked him but I never knew your Mom.

I remember too, that my Dad, Clarence Babbitt, probably spent hours chatting with George about - of OF COURSE -- FISHING AND BAIT!!! I pray you will seek the Lord in this difficult time. I will pray as well that all of his loved ones will also seek Him and find comfort in His presence at this difficult time of Henrietta's passing.
Ruth Babbitt
Acquaintance
