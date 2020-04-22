Home

Henry ‘Hank’ E. Freeland


1940 - 2020
Henry ‘Hank’ E. Freeland Obituary
Henry E. 'Hank' Freeland

Rothbury

Henry E. "Hank" Freeland, 79, of Rothbury and formerly of Pentwater, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 in Rothbury. Hank was born July 17, 1940 in Pentwater to Lawerence and Romaine (Bromley) Freeland.

He was raised in Pentwater and served in the US Army from 1958 to 1961. He served most of that time in Germany. Hank moved to Rothbury eight years ago.

He is survived by his sisters, the twins, Florence (Neal) Collins of Rothbury and Flora Outcalt of Ludington; sister-in-law, Marion Freeland of Pentwater; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Lawerence, Vern, Elmo, Edward and Laval; sister, Mary Glover; and sister-in-law, Anita Freeland.

A graveside service with full military honors will be at North Weare Cemetery after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 30, 2020
