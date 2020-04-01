|
Hester Wickstra
Angeline Hester (Brondyke) Wickstra, 94, died March 26, 2020 at Freedom Village in Holland, Mich.
Hester was born July 28, 1925 in New Era, Mich. She graduated from Shelby High School in 1943. In 1946, Hester married her childhood sweetheart, Howard Wickstra, in the New Era Reformed Church. During her married years, Hester lived in Muskegon, Mich., Kalamazoo, Mich., Warsaw Ind., St. Louis, Mo., Northbrook, Ill., Sarasota, Fla., Pentwater, Mich., Norton Shores, Mich. and Holland, Mich. Hester was passionate about bowling, bridge (Life Master) and cross-stitch.
Hester joins her husband of 66 years, Howard Wickstra; parents, Peter and Hattie Brondyke; and sister, Anna Jean Wheeler, who went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, before her. Hester is lovingly remembered by her sons, Gregg (Linda) Wickstra of Sanibel, Fla. and Donald (Lynn) Wickstra of Hamilton, Mich.; sister-in-law, Millie Wickstra of Muskegon, Mich.; grandsons, Matthew (Keri) Wickstra, Benjamin (Cara) Wickstra and Jason Wickstra; as well as great grandchildren, Avary, Paige, Rilee, Owen, Alina, Emmett and Gabriel; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service was at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. Burial was in New Era Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the New Era Cemetery Association (Attn: Leonard Bratsburg), 9470 E. Lane Dr. Montague, MI 49437. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020