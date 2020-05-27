Hilary Barrera LuevanoWalkervilleHilary Barrera Luevano, 78, of Walkerville, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born Oct. 21, 1941, in Odem, Texas, the daughter of Juan and Epimenia (Alvarez) Barrera.On April 5, 1964, Hilary married Greg Luevano in Violet, Texas, and they moved to Michigan shortly after to start their lives together. They were married for 56 wonderful years.Hilary was a paraprofessional with Walkerville Public Schools, and loved working with children. She enjoyed trips to the casino, dancing and cooking the best brisket around. Hilary loved spending time with family, especially her granddaughters.Hilary is survived by her husband, Greg Luevano; daughter, Amanda (Matthew) Adams; granddaughters, Haidyn Adams and Devyn Adams; and siblings, Juana, Raul (Terry), Felipe (Maria), Raquel (Sam), Noemi, Rosa (Jesse), Ruben (Delia), John Jr. and Julian (Chris).Hilary was preceded in death by her parents.A private funeral service has been planned and interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.