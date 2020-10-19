Hilda Bidwell

Hilda M. Bidwell, age 63, of Ludington, lost her battle to cancer on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 with her family at her side.
She was born March 30, 1957 in Alma to Carl and Judith (Morgan) Frees. Hilda went back to school and received her high school diploma from Mason County Central in 1989. On Sept. 12, 1977 Hilda married the love of her life, John Bidwell in Ludington at Rev. John's home. Together they raised three daughters. Hilda worked 19 years for Walmart as a support manager where she retired from. She was a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.
Hilda loved hunting, fishing, gardening, canning and preserving vegetables from the garden that she shared with anyone. She was an avid softball player and had played on several leagues including the Sportsman's Bar team. She also enjoyed bowling and watching her grandchildren play sports. Her farm and the animals in it meant everything to her. She found great joy in caring for all the animals including her dogs.
Hilda will be greatly missed by her husband of 43 years John Bidwell; her three daughters, Jessica Wood of Custer, Jamie (Elliot) Dobner of San Tan Valley, Arizona, and Amanda (Adam) Perez of Cedar Springs; her grandchildren, Caleb (Emily), Hunter and Ethan Wood, John and Karlie Dobner and Raelan Perez; her seven siblings, Mike (Helen) Frees, Aaron Toney, Anita (Norm) Liles, Carl (Holly) Toney, Matt Nienhuis, Andrew (Lisa) Johnson and Lisa Cardiff; and many nieces and nephews, special nurse Haley AKA Holly and her beloved dogs, Cassie and Sadie.
Besides her parents, Hilda was preceded in death by her stepfather Victor Toney, her brother Carl Frees and nephew Michael Frees.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.
Memorial contributions in Hilda's name may be directed to the Spectrum Health Cancer Foundation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.